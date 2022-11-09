9. WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope Get It

If mastering the double under is your goal, this speed jump rope from WOD Nation is both effective and affordable. Featuring swiveling attachment points, a four-ball bearing system (two in the handle and two at the swiveling tip), and a 10-foot coated steel cable (you can cut it to adjust the length), athletes will enjoy a stable and fast rope swing. Bonus: It includes a spare cable and carrying bag as well.

[$18; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!