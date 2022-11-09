9. WOD Nation Speed Jump RopeGet It
If mastering the double under is your goal, this speed jump rope from WOD Nation is both effective and affordable. Featuring swiveling attachment points, a four-ball bearing system (two in the handle and two at the swiveling tip), and a 10-foot coated steel cable (you can cut it to adjust the length), athletes will enjoy a stable and fast rope swing. Bonus: It includes a spare cable and carrying bag as well.
[$18; amazon.com]
