Every guy has a lineup of favorite gear items—the stuff that, in the course of a day, you really can’t live without. Men’s Journal January cover star Justin Theroux is no different, and his favorite gear items reflect a focus on the essentials: travel, grooming, and cooking.

His first pick is a pair of Bose noise-canceling headphones—a must-have item for powering through long flights and blocking out distractions, whether you’re reading or trying to get some shuteye. Theroux also grabs them to find some peace and quiet when New York gets too loud.

“They’re also good for when there’s just construction noise outside,” he told Men’s Journal.

A Vitamix blender and a Dopp kit—an easy way to quickly pack toiletries when traveling, Theroux says—are also high on the list. (If you’re in the market for a good Dopp kit, we like this one from Fulton & Roark, which comes with an assortment of skincare supplies.)

And rounding out his top four gear items is his beloved single speed bike from the Australian company Just Ride It. Theroux first laid on eyes on this “stunning” gold chrome steed while shooting The Leftovers in Melbourne, and he knew he had to have it. Now the bike is an essential part of his fitness routine and a great way for him to get from place to place.

“I like biking around New York. It’s the most efficient way of travel in New York City—quicker than a subway, quicker than a cab,” he says.

We caught up with Theroux while biking around Manhattan earlier this fall, and you can read all about it in our full profile in the January issue of Men’s Journal, on newsstands now.