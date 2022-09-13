Keep all Your Tech Fully Juiced With This SHERPA Power Bank

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Our day-to-day lives are dominated by the gadgets we own. Cellphones and laptops and tablets and all that fun stuff. A far cry from our parents’ heyday. But it’s the reality we got and the one we gotta deal with. And sometimes these gadgets run dangerously low on power when we least need it. But that isn’t a problem when you pick up the Sherpa 100AC Power Bank.

What makes the Sherpa 100AC Power Bank so good when there are other items like it out there? Well, for one, it’s got a ton of power. 95 Watts to be exact. With power like that, you can charge much more than a simple smartphone. You can charge phones, tablets, and laptops with this one little gadget.

Being able to do all that means the Sherpa 100AC Power Bank has to have plenty of outlets to handle all the different varieties of cables that these gadgets use. You get 2 USB-C ports, a 100W AC outlet, a 2.4A USB outlet, and the ability to use Qi wireless charging. When this bad boy is fully charged, you will get a lot of use out of it. And all you gotta do is charge it every 3 to 6 months. Not bad at all.

Being able to have this in our life has been a real joy. We travel a lot over here. Not just going to and from work or going to the gym and whatnot. Plane travel to all sorts of destinations. So being able to slide this slim and portable item into our luggage to keep us ready to go wherever we go makes life so much easier.

Having this Sherpa 100AC Power Bank is a must-have in today’s world. We live on our gadgets and that means we need to make sure they are always charged. And with this, you won’t have to worry at all. Pick one of these up right now to make sure you got everything you need to stay connected.

Get It: Pick up the Sherpa 100AC Power Bank ($300) at Goal Zero

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers