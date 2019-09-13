Keep An Eye On The Home From The Road With This Security Cam

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Most people don’t want to stay in their home all the time. Relaxing after a long day or week at work sounds fun but it can be really easy to feel cooped up. And for the most part, people are away from home most of the day anyway because of work. So there are long swaths of time throughout the day that the home is going to be left unguarded.

There really is no way to get around it. It is pretty rare to have to worry about the threat of a robbery or a fire. And a lot of folks with animals leave them at home alone all the time for a little bit of time without worrying about them causing any kind of problems. All the problems that can arise in the home when no one is home to keep an eye out are almost guaranteed not going to happen. But there’s nothing wrong with making sure.

How does one make sure that the home is safe? Again, it is impossible to stay inside all the time. Luckily for all those people that really worry about leaving the house with no supervision, this is the age of technology. Anything that anybody can desire is almost guaranteed to be around online somewhere. It is just a matter of finding those items and making sure all the options are checked out so the best price has been acquired.

When it comes to keeping the home secure from a distance, getting a security camera is a great idea. They are so prevalent online now and for good prices that it is almost silly to not have one. Over at Amazon, there is a security cam that would make anyone worried about their home feel a lot safer for a good price. And that security camera is the Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera.

This Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera is truly amazing and great example of how technology has moved so far ahead of what anyone expected. This camera is a fully functioning high definition camera that will allow people to see whatever is going on from the convenience of the phone. And the camera’s video quality is so good that it can even be seen clearly at night thanks to the eight infrared LEDs.

Not only that, the Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera will send the user notifications of motion. Even in those moments when the user isn’t staring directly into the phone, the camera will alert that person to anything out of the ordinary. So in those moments that something comes up, the user can be on it. If something comes up where someone is where they shouldn’t be, this camera and the app allow for two-way conversations.

No matter the distance, if the phone is connected to the network, the user can say something to either scare an intruder away or to get that wild dog to stop scratching at the couch. If the need should arise, the last 24 hours of footage will be kept recorded in the cloud. And it is Alexa capable, so using it is as easy as giving a vocal command. It really is clear that the Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera is an immense piece of tech that should be owned by anyone, even if they aren’t home security worrywarts.

There is nothing wrong with keeping the home as safe and secure as possible. For the low price the Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera is being sold for on Amazon, it is a minuscule investment that will work wonders on those rare occasions when it is needed. So while this price is still available, every man should buy at least one to keep track of the home.

Get It: Pick up the Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera ($90; was $120) at Amazon.

