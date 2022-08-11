Keep That Dorm Room Cool With This Back to School Lasko Box Fan

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When that kid of yours heads off to the dorm for the new school year, you want them to be fully equipped with all the gear they need. The summer isn’t over soon and the Fall isn’t gonna see things cool off immediately. It’s still gonna be warm and the Lasko Cool Colors 20″ Box Fan is great to keep that dorm room cool.

The Lasko Cool Colors 20″ Box Fan is great for many reasons. Maybe the biggest reason is the convenience of it. You don’t have to do too much with this. You get it in the mail, take it out of the box, plug it in wherever you want it to reside, and turn it on. From there, the cool air will be all around you.

You got three speeds when it comes to the Lasko Cool Colors 20″ Box Fan. That way whoever has this in their room can make sure that the temperatures aren’t too unbearable. All of which come in a quiet package with an easy-to-use knob. There’s nothing too difficult about having this in your life.

It also doesn’t hurt that this fan looks pretty damn spiffy too. It’s got a color that just pops. Having something like this may not seem like a fashion statement, bit it can be. You pick the right color, it’ll make any room shine. Just one additional benefit to having this in tow wherever it goes.

We got our hands on the Lasko Cool Colors 20″ Box Fan and we are quite impressed with it. It’s incredibly simple and does its job very well. So if you want to send that kid off to school in the new year with the ability to cool down when things get a little too warm, this is the item you need to get them.

Get It: Pick up the Lasko Cool Colors 20″ Box Fan ($34) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Best Men’s Underwear: Top 16 Comfy Boxers to Stylish Briefs (2022)

The 17 Best Gym Bags for Men: A Buyer’s Guide

The 8 Best Gym Workout Apps for Strength Training