Keep The Bugs Away This Season With This Mosquito Repeller

Now that the weather is getting warmer out, we can start to enjoy our days in the sun. Hanging out in the back to unwind is hard to beat. It can be annoying with bugs in the air though. But that doesn’t have to be the case with this Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller in your yard doing some great work.

There are a lot of items out there that purport to keep mosquitos away. But few can say that measure up to the efficacy of the Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller. That’s because the materials used to keep a 20-foot area around it free of mosquitos for the most relaxing time in the sun.

A lot of items similar to this contain nasty smelling materials that leave an unpleasant odor in the air. That’s no fun. But the Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller is scent-free. Scent-free and flame-free, doing its job by simply heating up these amazing repellent ingredients within the base for an invisible aura.

Using this Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller is also great because of its rechargeable and refillable design. A single cartridge can last for 40 hours, which is a lot of time out in the sun. And when it is time for the base to get recharged, it’ll let you know. So there’s never a time when you have to deal with the bigs.

When you pick up the Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller, you will get the base as well as a charging kit and a 12-hour replacement repellent cartridge. Having given this a spin ourselves, we can say absolutely that you will greatly enjoy the warm days ahead of us without a care in the world.

Get It: Pick up the Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller ($40) at Thermacell

