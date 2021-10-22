Keep Track of Your Gear When You Pick Up This Apple AirTag

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s no kind of frustration like needing your keys and being unable to find them. Nor is there anything like the fear you feel when you’re out and you think you lost them. Well, you can avoid all that when you pick up the Apple AirTag right now.

For a great low price, you can pick up the Apple AirTag and make sure you live a life with a lot less stress in it. Because this thing is really simple to use. All you gotta do is hook it up to your item of choice, like a set of keys or a jacket or whatnot, connect it to your phone, and the work is done.

If you feel like an item that is connected to the Apple AirTag is lost, you can open up your phone and use the Find My app and let the noise emanating from the tag lead you even closer in the direction of the lost item, and voila. You’re good to go.

Even better is that you can make the search area even wider by connecting to the larger community to broaden the connection. And you can set it up to Lost Mode so if anyone connects to it, you will be notified. All of that for just under $30. Hard to beat that.

If you want to avoid frustrations in your life for the foreseeable future, pick up the Apple AirTag right now. It’s affordable, easy to use, and quite effective. This way the next time you go out you won’t have that fear hanging over your head when you reach for your keys and the pocket they were in is empty.

Get It: Pick up the Apple AirTag ($29) at Amazon

