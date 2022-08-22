Keep Your Car Pristine With The ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having a car is a necessity these days. But it’s one that we can actually enjoy. It’s cool to have a car. Even if it takes some work to make sure the car is always clean and presentable, it’s nice to have your own transportation ready whenever you need it. It’s much easier to keep up the presentation of that car though when you have the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner in your life.

The ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner is a must-have for any car owner. Because no matter how clean you may be, life can always throw you a curveball and you may need to clean up a mess in your car. And when you need to do that, this vacuum is going to make life so much easier for you. Trust us on this one.

It may be small, but the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner is pretty powerful. Whether it’s dust or dog hair or just the spillage from a drive-thru order, you can clean it up with this. It’s got a 106w motor that’ll suck up most anything in its path. That’s the kind of power you need for your car.

To make cleanup even easier, you get 3 attachment heads to reach into those hard to get to spots. You also get a spare HEPA filter for when you’ve worn out the initial one. There’s also a carry bag and a filter brush. Also included is a power cord that can go into the car’s 12v aux outlet with a 16-foot cord so you can get all over the car with ease and without the battery dying on you.

For any car owners out there, the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner is a must-own. It’s small and compact so it isn’t a hassle to keep in the car, but it’s also pretty powerful. You can clean up the car without breaking a sweat. So head on over to Amazon right now and pick one of these bad boys up while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner ($33; was $40) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Best Protein Shakes & Pre-Made Protein Drinks

The Best Work Boots & Safety Boots for All-Day Comfort

The 4 Best Multivitamin For Men: Support Health and Performance