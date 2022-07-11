Keep Your Drinks Cool This Summer With The Tundra Haul Hard Cooler From YETI

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Who doesn’t love going out to the beach now that the summer is here? Getting out of our home and enjoying the sun and the water. Nothing else like it. And when we go out to the beach, we’re gonna want to have the Tundra Haul Hard Cooler from YETI with us to help us stay properly hydrated.

YETI is a brand we love wholeheartedly. The level of quality from this brand is truly out of control. Insulation is the name of the game, be it in there to go mugs or in something like the Tundra Haul Hard Cooler. Whatever you put in there will stay hot or cold for much longer than it will in any other brands similar items.

Right off the bat, the Tundra Haul Hard Cooler is a great cooler to have in your life simply because of the convenience of it. It’s got a strong, durable handle for you to grip and some sturdy wheels to make transporting this around easier than ever. A nice upgrade from older models from YETI.

Then there’s the craft on display. Using a rotomolded construction, it’s got the kind of interior and exterior that will keep the temperature inside the box the same no matter what. Want to keep some drinks cool? Not a problem with this. Want some warm drinks like coffee or whatnot in there? Boom, it’s gonna stay warm.

With a construction that can’t be beaten and a level of insulation that almost feels miraculous at times, the Tundra Haul Hard Cooler is the kind of item every household needs. And with the newly launched Nordic collection, you can get two colorways (Blue and Purple) that’ll help you stand apart from everyone else even more. So pick one of these bad boys up right now when you can.

Get It: Pick up the Tundra Haul Hard Cooler ($400) at YETI

