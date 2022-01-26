Keep Your Gadgets Clean With This UV Sterilization Pod

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Regardless of the state of the world and any potential viruses that have become quite dominant since 2020, it’s always a good idea to keep your phone clean. You may not realize it, but it can be a haven for germs. That’s why you need to grab the Keysmart CleanTray UV Sterilization Pod from Huckberry.

The Keysmart CleanTray UV Sterilization Pod is gonna make things better for your life in small yet important ways. Any day you don’t wake up with a cold or strep or whatnot, you can look at this and give it a nod of approval. Because when it’s done blasting your phone with UV rays, you will have a phone that is like it just came out of the box.

When you put your phone into the Keysmart CleanTray UV Sterilization Pod, you won’t have to worry about any chemicals getting involved in the proceeding. Using UV lights, it’s gonna blast the hell out of your phone in a safe way. This way, 99.9% of all germs on that phone will be pushed off to the great beyond.

A lot of items like this one are out there on the market but few can claim to have the life span as this one. It has a 10,000-hour life span, which is about 3 to 5 years depending on how much you use it. And since it only takes 5 minutes to sanitize that phone of yours, you can be sure that it will be in your life for a long time.

Whether you want to clean your phone or other items like earbuds or pens or whatnot, the Keysmart CleanTray UV Sterilization Pod is gonna help keep you safe in your day-to-day life. Do whatever you can to make sure germs don’t infect you and pick one of these up right now while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Keysmart CleanTray UV Sterilization Pod ($100) at Huckberry

