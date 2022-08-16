Keep Your Home Feeling Fresh With This Lasko Smart Air Purifier

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We spend a lot of time in our homes these days. A lot of people are doing that now. Working from home has become very popular in the last few years (I wonder why). If you’re like us and you spend a lot of time in your home during the day, you are going to want the Lasko Smart Air Purifier in your life.

The Lasko Smart Air Purifier is a godsend for anyone who spends a lot of time at home. Especially those of us that live with pets and/or kids. Because kids and pets can make any surroundings smell like a war zone. So you need something as heavy-duty and effective as this to keep the home feeling fresher than ever.

We managed to get our hands on one of these and we gotta say, we’re pretty impressed. It’s almost made us forget that there’s a crazy dog running around the place. It does that with a very strong 2 filter process that helps suck in the dirty air and pump out some clean air to keep you comfortable in your own home.

Using the Lasko Smart Air Purifier is a pretty simple process too. Even if you don’t use the Alexa function, the UI is simple enough. You got 4 speeds to use, depending on how strong the workload is and you got a timer function. You can even set it to go quietly while you sleep so it doesn’t bother you.

The Lasko Smart Air Purifier is a winner in our books and has become a fast favorite gadget in the home. So if you want to make sure that you got a clean and fresh-smelling home while you spend your days there, this is the item for you. Pick it up now and bring some freshness to your life in no time.

Get It: Pick up the Lasko Smart Air Purifier ($120) at Amazon

