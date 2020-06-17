Keep Your Phone Charged At The Beach With This Portable Charger

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nobody wants to deal with a dead phone battery when they have to leave the house. Especially if you’re heading to the beach when you’re trying to listen to music. You can circumvent all that frustration when you pick up the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger.

The Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger is a super convenient piece of tech. It’s smaller than most phones and it provides a better charge than even a wall charger. Once you charge this bad boy up completely, it should be able to charge any kind of phone at least a few times.

When the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger, it can charge a phone a few times. But it can also charge that phone in a much shorter time than other chargers out there. If you need a quick little boost, then this is going to give you an even quicker boost than you could hope for.

Using the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger is safe as can be too. You don’t have to worry about it short-circuiting or whatnot, causing issues with your phone. When you plug your phone into this, you won’t have any worries at all.

Don’t believe us? Then take a look at how the customers at Amazon have rated the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger. At over 21,000 reviews, it stands at a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. That’s a big ole heaping of positivity. When was the last time you saw such widespread agreement about anything online?

Whether you are going to the beach or you just need to leave the house for some errands, you shouldn’t leave without the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger in your pocket. You’ll never have to worry about a low battery ever again with this compact gadget in your life.

