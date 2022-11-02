Keep Your Valuables Protected With This Steel Home Security Safe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Over time, we accrue a good deal of valuables in our lives. Things we don’t want to be without and things we certainly don’t want to be lifted in the unfortunate case of a break-in. That is why we need to store our stuff in a safe space. If you don’t have a safe space for your goodies just yet, the Amazon Basics Steel Home Security Safe should be purchased immediately.

The Amazon Basics Steel Home Security Safe is an item that is so simple that it basically explains itself. It’s a safe and it can be placed in your home so your goodies can be protected from outside agitators. When you pick this up, you can store a good amount of valuables in there, being that it has 1.52 cubic feet of storage.

While this Amazon Basics Steel Home Security Safe may not be a bank vault or anything like that, it is pretty damn secure. It’s got a heavy-duty carbon steel construction, which makes it pretty damn hard for anyone to just break into. With the easy-to-program electronic keypad (with a backup key), you can rest easy knowing your stuff is secure.

Installing this in the home is pretty damn easy as well. It weighs 37.6 pounds when it is empty, so lifting it shouldn’t be too much of an endurance test. And it’s built-in with preinstalled mounting holes and hardware for floor or wall mounting. Just drill the bad boy into place and you got a secure spot for your valuables.

Picking up the Amazon Basics Steel Home Security Safe is a no-brainer in our minds. It’s very affordable and it delivers a ton of security for you. Peace of mind is something you shouldn’t skimp on. So head on over to Amazon right now to pick one of these up so you can rest a little bit easier when you’re away from home.

