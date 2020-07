Animal Crossing: New Horizons GET IT!

Have you been hearing people talk all these months about the price of turnips? Well, it comes from this game. It’s a fun little simulator where you build your own island and interact with friends on their islands. Getting into it is a deeply rewarding and time-consuming experience.

Get It: Pick up the Animal Crossing: New Horizons ($60) at Best Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!