Keep Yourself Entertained With These Nintendo Products

Fortnite Darkfire Bundle
5
Best Buy 5 / 5

Fortnite Darkfire Bundle

Fortnite is a huge hit. In modern gaming, there are few properties as popular as it. A big ole cartoony blast of fun with friends. It’s even so popular that movie studios are using it to market their games. In lieu of releasing Tenet, WB had a big movie night in Fortnite where you can watch Inception in-game. You will get a lot of mileage out of this game.

Pick up the Fortnite Darkfire Bundle ($30) at Best Buy

