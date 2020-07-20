Keep Yourself Entertained With These Nintendo Products

Fortnite Darkfire Bundle GET IT!

Fortnite is a huge hit. In modern gaming, there are few properties as popular as it. A big ole cartoony blast of fun with friends. It’s even so popular that movie studios are using it to market their games. In lieu of releasing Tenet, WB had a big movie night in Fortnite where you can watch Inception in-game. You will get a lot of mileage out of this game.

Get It: Pick up the Fortnite Darkfire Bundle ($30) at Best Buy

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!