Pokémon Sword GET IT!

Everyone knows Pokemon. It’s been around so long it has been keeping generations of fans entertained. And with this new game, it takes a leap into the future, bringing the series into the realm of 3D gaming. Same old fun with a brand new coat of paint.

Get It: Pick up the Pokémon Sword ($60) at Best Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!