Kelty’s newest design solves sweaty sleeping bag syndrome





When it comes to sleeping bags, the truth is that it’s really hard to find a “bad” bag. With standardized ratings and similar materials and fits across brands, sometimes all it comes down to is 1) how much weight you want to carry around and 2) which color you like best.

Of course, there’s more to it than that, but it’s not often you find a bag that introduces something truly innovative. Enter Kelty, who will be rolling out a line of women’s-specific sleeping bags exclusively to REI this January with one very cool feature: a removable blanket that may finally be the answer to “sweaty sleeping bag syndrome.”

The Tru.Comfort ZIP bag, which will retail for $129.95, features the brand’s proprietary two-layer blanket system, which allows the user to regulate their temperature within the bag more easily. The bag has a removable blanket that can be unzipped while sleeping, worn around the campfire for extra comfort and then held in place within the bag with built-in toggles when temperatures dip.

There are other cool features, too, like an oversized mummy shape for side sleepers and a hood that’s big enough to fit a pillow in, but they come with added weight. While the Tru.Comfort ZIP bag for women probably won’t be a favorite for ultralight backpackers, it’s definitely going to be a top contender for car campers and van-lifers who believe one can never have too many wool socks and hot chocolates.

More from GrindTV

Discover the country charm of the Outer Banks

‘Point Break’ makes BASE jumping history

New mountain bike film inspires you to seize the weekend

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!