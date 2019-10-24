Problem Solved: Welcome To Your One Bag Life

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There’s nothing more annoying than changing bags. Taking all your essentials out of one bag just to put them into another? That’s a real drag. Don’t you wish you had a one bag life? You know, one bag to rule them all?

Problem solved. The new Knack Pack 2.0 launched today, and it’s one bag that can do it all. With style.

If you’ve ever dreamed of a backpack that was perfect for everyday carry, but could also expand to hold enough gear and clothes for a weekend, and look sharp enough to use for business meetings, interviews, etc., the Knack Pack 2.0 should be on your wishlist.

Available in three sizes and four colors plus a hot black leather option, the Knack Pack (from $165) has multiple pockets with access points on most every seam. Plus, it expands with a nifty, expandable back portion.

So when life tosses you a curveball and you’ve got to pivot, pick up, and move on the fly, you’ll be ready.

One Bag Life

The original Knack Pack was a big hit, with reviewers calling it “classy and versatile,” “the best bag for business travelers,” and “the best backpack for when you don’t want to look like a backpacker.” So clearly it ticks all the boxes that a quality pack should tick: versatility, functionality, and good looks.

But everything can be improved. The creators of Knack pack sought feedback from those who made the first Knack Pack such a success, and thanks to its customers the Knack Pack 2.0 is new, improved, and even better than before.

Welcome to your One Bag Life.

From its zip-away water bottle pocket to its easy-access laptop sleeve, Knack helps keep your everyday essentials organized and close at hand. It’s good-looking and functional no matter if you’re at the office, on a plane, or just hanging out with friends.

Slim and lightweight, The Knack Pack 2.0 comes in black, grey, navy, or dark red, and in small (fits 13-inch laptop), medium (15-inch laptop), and large (17-inch) sizes.

Its secret weapon is the patent-pending hideaway travel compartment that expands when you need it, and zips away when you don’t. And it packs flat like a suitcase. That means no more digging to the bottom of your bag just to find that one thing you need. Just flip your Knack Pack onto its front, unzip the back compartment, expand the sides, and voila! Instant suitcase.

Traveler’s Friend

The medium Knack Pack also comes in a sultry black leather version that’s ideal for the business traveler looking for comfort, style, and versatility. If you fly out to a lot—day trips for pitches and presentations, quick overnights for short conferences, etc.—the Knack Pack 2.0 will be your go-to carry-on.

No more rollers, no more spinners, and no more fighting for space in overhead compartments. When unexpanded, all three sizes are slim enough to slide under the seat in front of you.

Introducing Knack Pack 2.0:

New Small size

New colors inc. Limited Editions for holiday (coming)

Added trolley sleeve

New removable sternum strap (Medium and Large sizes only)

Added lockable zippers

Redesigned shoulder strap

Deeper pockets all around

Added RFID blocking pockets

Added anti-microbial treatment

Increased threads/inch in body fabric

Improved key leash hardware; made key leash removable

Improved ease of entry/exit

Sounds like the perfect backpack. Are you ready to embrace your new one bag life? Visit Knack today and check out the full line of Knack Pack 2.0

Get It: See the complete line of Knack Pack 2.0 (from $165) at Knack

