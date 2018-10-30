Know Your Gear: We Review 3 Camp Coffee Pour Over Sets





There’s not a lot that beats a fresh cup of Joe after waking up in the wild. Something about the way the fresh air mixes with the aroma of coffee beans casts an intoxicating spell upon the bleary-eyed camper.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect way to brew in the backcountry, on your next car camping trip, or anywhere in betwen, we’ve got you covered.

In this week’s episode of Know Your Gear, we review three camp coffee pour over options: the GSI Outdoors Gourmet Pourover Java Set, the Snow Peak Collapsible Coffee Drip, and Kuju Coffee’s Pocket Pourovers, with detailed explanations on the benefits of each, and recommendations for every type of coffee enthusiast.

Have a watch, and for where to buy as well as a recap of the pros and cons of each system, see below.

Pro: GSI’s Gourmet Java Set comes with a grinder, resulting in the freshest cup of coffee in our test.

Con: The set comes with the most components, making it the bulkiest to pack. Also not ideal for those trying to stay away from plastic, although the GSI set is BPA-free.

Buy here.

Pro: The Snow Peak Collapsible Coffee Drip is simple in its design and function, making brewing a cup of coffee in the wild a breeze.

Con: Because of the openings on the side of the drip set, if you’re in colder temps, your cup of joe is going to cool down more quickly during the brewing process.

Buy here.

Pro: The Kuju Coffee Pocket Pourover means you don’t have to worry about carrying coffee grounds, or your brewing apparatus, on your next adventure. It’s all in one convenient package.

Con: Because they come pre-measured and sealed, you can’t choose the exact coffee or amount of grounds you’d like for your cup of coffee. And the individual wrapping creates more waste.

Buy here.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and never miss an episode of Know Your Gear.

More Know Your Gear episodes from ASN here

Know Your Gear: We Review The BioLite FirePit

Know Your Gear: The RinseKit Adventure LUX Bundle

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!