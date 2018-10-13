Know Your Gear: We Review The BioLite FirePit

When one thinks of a bonfire, almost immediately the image conjured is of smoke, roaring flames, and tempting visions of chocolate-laden s’mores. A true delight.

Well, everything except the smoke, that is. The destruction of the swirling haze of micro-particulate ash that envelops our eyes and our senses was a driving motivator in the creation of the brand-new BioLite FirePit: the future of portable fire.

In the latest episode of Know Your Gear, we take an in-depth look at the wood- and charcoal-burning firepit that produces a smokeless blaze. We go over the technological features, benefits of using the FirePit, and learnings from our testing.

