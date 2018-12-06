E-bikes have been around for a while, but today’s bikes feature more advanced technology, smaller and lighter batteries with improved range, and lower costs than their predecessors.

Yamaha has been crafting e-bikes in Japan for 25 years, but this is the first time they’ve launched a complete e-bike in the U.S. Of the four new models that Yamaha just launched, we decided to test their fitness-focused option, the Urban Rush.

The Urban Rush is a Class 1, pedal-assist e-bike and goes up to 20mph. You do not need a license to operate a Class 1 e-bike, which makes it an accessible option for all types of riders.

If you’ve been looking for a new way to commute, or an affordable way to switch up your transportation routine, the Urban Rush is for you.

Weighing in between 43-49 pounds, depending on frame size, the Urban Rush is on the lighter end of the e-bike spectrum. It features a center-drive PWSeries SE motor, which has four levels of power support: ECO+, ECO, STANDARD, and HIGH.

Because of the natural feeling of Yamaha’s center-drive motor, which matches your natural cadence, riding the Urban Rush with the pedal assist on feels like you are doing the work, but with a strong breeze behind you. It’s your pedaling and riding style, amplified, but not in an overly mechanized way. You sort of forget you’re riding an electric bike, which is the point. It’s supposed to be natural.

The Urban Rush, along with the rest of Yamaha’s e-bike models, are available at select retailers around the country.

