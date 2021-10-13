L.L.Bean Pre-Loved Collection: How to Snag Limited Vintage Pieces

Nostalgia for outdoor brands’ early designs is a big trend now, and L.L.Bean is now getting in on the fun with its new, and very limited, L.L.Bean Pre-Loved Collection. Wish you’d held on to your well-worn, much-loved vintage L.L.Bean gear from days adventuring long gone? Well, now you’ve got a chance to pick up a one-of-a-kind heritage piece from the storied New England outdoor gear giant when the collection drops at 10 a.m. ET on Oct. 13.

The special selection comprises 28 vintage duds, including outerwear, fleece, flannel, chamois, knitwear, anoraks, vests and more, available in men’s, women’s, and unisex sizing that spans L.L. Bean’s product line from the 1960s until now. But again, that’s only 28 pieces up for grabs, so you gotta be quick on the trigger via @llbean‘s Instagram Stories for live purchase. If you do end up missing out on a nostalgia bomb now, there will be two more installments on Oct. 20 and 27, also only available through L.L. Bean’s Instagram feed.

This outdoor gear blast from the past is the first time L.L.Bean has sourced, refurbished, and resold vintage garments in its 109-year history, scouring secondhand shops and flea markets across America.

To bring this unique collection to market, L.L.Bean tasked Denver-based, eco-conscious textile cleaning company Tersus Solutions with going through each garment and “rigorously” refurbishing each before putting a tag on it, making it an official L.L.Bean Pre-Loved garment.

“L.L.Bean has always operated with durability and quality as the benchmark for everything we make,” said Meghan Newton, one of the L.L.Bean designers responsible for hand-selecting apparel for the Pre-Loved Collection. “Not only does this collection feature beautiful and rare L.L.Bean apparel that dates back 50 years, it is also an important step in our commitment to extending the lifecycle of our apparel for years to come.”

The L.L.Bean Pre-Loved sale goes live on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 20, and 27 at 10 a.m. ET, only on @llbean Instagram Stories.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!