



The kids are back in school and the sun is beginning to set on good ol’ summertime – but not without one last long weekend to embrace the beauty of long days and warm temps. And what better way to tip your hat to summer than to get yourself into some brand spankin’ new outdoor gear for next season’s adventures?

This week’s First Light Deals come from REI. Save an Extra 20% OFF one REI Outlet item with coupon code: LABORDAY19. Sale ends on 9/2/19.

Fall is such a great time to log yourself some miles on the trail. However, to do so, you need to get outfitted with some proper footwear to handle the job. One of the leaders in the trail-running footwear game, Merrell brings you the Trail Glove 4 (available in both men’s and women’s).

They have Vibram TC5+ rubber outsoles for optimal grip, the ultra breathable, ultralight mesh uppers will keep your feet cool, while thermoplastic urethane overlays will hold up stability. Not to mention that there is zero drop from heel to toe which means that this shoe will mimic the feel of running barefoot without compromising on protection from the trail.

Everybody knows that the time has come to ditch the single-use plastics and get yourself into some re-usable drinkware. And what better to do so than to dive into it with the a trusted brand like Hydro Flask. With the Hydro Flask True Pint Glass, you can enjoy all of your fall beverages outdoors without feeling guilty for using plastics that will inevitably end up in a landfill.

The 16-ounce pint glass design maintains the same feel (and proportion) of a real glass pint, and it’s made from 18/8 stainless steel, which means that your cold beverages will always taste precisely as they should (without any metallic flavor creeping in).

It also has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your beverages nice and frosty while soaking in those last rays if piping-hot sunshine. The lip of this pint glass is engineered to feel like you’re drinking from glass, and a ledge on the interior of the pint allows you to easily stack them without any frustrating stickiness when pulling them apart … perfect for packing for your next camping trip.

What’s the only thing better than getting a brand new Mountain Hardwear tent? … Getting one for half price. The Mountain Hardwear Ghost Sky 3 Tent is the ultimate tent for the serious backcountry adventurer (that also happens to have a couple of friends).

It’s designed to fit three people and function as intended for three out of the four seasons. It’s ultralight and still exceptionally sturdy and well-made – what else from you expect from the fine folks at MH? It comes equipped with industry-leading, 100% aluminum DAC Featherlight NSL poles, it has guaranteed watertight construction with fully taped fly and perimeter seam, as well as offering two dry-entry vestibules with dual-slider mesh doors (so you can enter and exit without waking up your adventure companion).

The team at Rumpl are notorious for creating products that make you oh-so happy and simply feel all warm and cozy (inside and out). Their impressive line of blankets is always turning heads, and this Sherpa Puffy Throw is no exception. Made from 20-denier ripstop nylon and 100g 3-denier hollow fiber insulation, this sherpa blanket is best intended for outdoor use at the campsite or beach, but can certainly still hold a proper spot on your couch or in your bedroom.

It has built-in roll-up straps for easy transport, as well as a zipper pocket so you can stow the straps or stash your keys, phone or wallet. As the crew at Rumpl states abut the Sherpa Puffy Throw, “Get a portable bear hug anywhere you go.” We’d most definitely agree.

For those weekend camping trips off the grid and under the stars, a quality sleeping pad is a must. The feeling you get after waking up from a restful night’s sleep in the backcountry is unlike anything else. The Big Agnes Two Track Sleeping Pad is self-inflating and provides the perfect buffer of insulation between you and the the cool Earth below.

Measuring 78 inches long, 25 inches wide and 2 inches thick, this pad provides plenty of surface area for larger people. This pad is lightweight without compromising on comfort, and it’s the perfect addition to any seasoned camper’s kit.

