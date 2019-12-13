Last-minute Gifting Ideas from Touch of Modern

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Get the man on your holiday list the gift he really wants this year by going to Touch of Modern. Loaded with great deals on unique gifts hard to find anywhere else, Touch of Modern is a perfect place to get last-minute gifts for guys.

From tech to gadgets, fashion to tools, Touch of Modern has thousands of fantastic gift ideas. It’s catered specifically to men—so it’s a great place to find gifts for guys. From trinkets to samurai swords, ToM has it all.

And the deals are amazing. Touch of Modern sales usually only last a few days, so it’s wise to sign up for the email newsletter. That way you can stay clued in to what’s special. Plus, any site with this many items gets a little overwhelming after a while. The newsletter can help you make up your mind before you ever click on a link.

So can this list of amazing last-minute gift ideas! From whiskey to robes, there’s something for every man here, from young to old.

Touch of Modern is one of the leading e-commerce destinations for men to discover cutting-edge products. Catering to male millennial tastemakers, it focuses on unique and new-to-market products not easily found at traditional retailers. If it was a crowdfunding success or you saw it on Shark Tank, chances are you can buy it at Touch of Modern. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, the site has over 14 million users.

There are more than 250 new items added every day, and new items go on sale daily. So check back often.

Looking for a last-minute gift for guys? Check out this list to get you started.

See all the deals at Touch of Modern here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!