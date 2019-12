You may have seen the Duderobe on Shark Tank. It’s a robe that fits like your favorite hoodie. It even has the hood! It’s perfect for walking out for the morning paper, or just hanging around the house on Sunday morning. it comes in navy or grey; pants or shorts complete the outfit.

Give It: Save $35 on theDuderobe + Pants Set ($125; was $160) at Touch of Modern

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!