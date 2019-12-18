Last-minute Gifts for Home and Her from Brooklinen

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle GET IT!

Wiht your choice of 14 colors and patterns, there’s a sheet set to suit every style. You’ll get two pillowcases, in either Standard or King sizes. And you can mix it up with those, to either match or accent your sheets and duvet.

You’ll save money if you purchase the Bundle, which includes a Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover, and two Pillowcases. But you’re welcome to buy these items separately, if desired.

Give It: Pick up the Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (from $231) at Brooklinen

