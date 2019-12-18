Gear

Last-minute Gifts for Home and Her from Brooklinen

gifts for home & her
Super-Plush Robe

In sizes ranging from Small to XL, why not pick up one for each of you? They start at just $98. Each Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton. You’ll feel like you’re both lounging in luxury every morning.

Available in white, Smoke, and graphite.

Give It: Pick up the Super-Plush Robe (from $98) at Brooklinen

 

