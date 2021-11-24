Holiday gifting is always a tricky endeavor. Our foolproof tip? Stick to gear and goodies that enhance a man’s everyday routine. That’s especially true when you’re down to the wire and in need of some last-minute gifts.

To guide your shopping, it’s best to focus on what the guys around you really need. Maybe a new wallet for Dad that replaces the tattered, overstuffed one he’s had since 1992. A classy set of playing cards for your boss. A wireless headphones case for your brother, so he can finally shut up about losing them every other day. (See? Everyone wins.)

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest everyday carry items, grooming kits, and travel accessories to make your holiday shopping spree easier than it’s ever been before. Of course, you can always treat yourself with a purchase, too.

The Best Last-Minute Gifts for Men 2021

1. Distil Wally Bifold 5.0

Earlier this year, Distil released the 5.0 version of its Wally Wallet, a sleek billfold that’s streamlined enough to slide discreetly into your front pocket. Made of responsibly sourced full-grain leather, this wallet is filled with smart features to keep its contents secure and easily accessible, including a stainless steel money clip, MagLock snap-shut pockets, and color-coded pull tabs.

[$75; distilunion.com]

2. Benchmade 1121-1 Shorthand

Available in a long and short version, this new tactical pen from renowned knifemakers Benchmade is manufactured alongside the brand’s hallmark product in its Oregon factory. The aluminum frame is lightweight and durable, and it’s built with ergonomic knurling and grooves for a comfortable, secure grip.

[$150; benchmade.com]

3. Sonos Roam

The smallest model in the Sonos family, the Roam was created for ultimate portability. The Bluetooth and WiFi-enabled speaker has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours. It’s drop-resistant and sealed with water-resistant rubber, so it’s perfectly suited for playing tunes poolside or at a campground. And with Sonos’ patented Trueplay technology, the speaker optimizes its sound to its surroundings for maximum clarity and depth no matter where you are.

[$179; sonos.com]

4. Kristopher Molded Airpod Pro Case With Lanyard

Protecting those pricey, easy-to-misplace AirPod Pros is a must—but it’s no burden when the solution doubles as a snazzy accessory. Kristopher’s 100-percent vegetable-tanned leather case is handmade by Spanish artisans, fastens with a magnetic flap, and comes with two removable leather straps: a long lanyard for wearing around the neck or over your shoulder, and a shorter one for fastening around a belt loop.

[$164; kristopherstore.com]

5. Lab Series Spend the Night Daily Rescue Minis

Before 2020, it might have been slightly rude to gift a grooming set that promises to rescue skin from life’s daily stresses. Not anymore: Every guy should get their hands on Lab Series’ Daily Rescue series to wash away the stress of the last two years. The Spend the Night gift set includes mini bottles of a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, a water toner to refresh the skin and prime it for moisturizing, and a lightweight lotion with 24-hour hydration and energizing power.

[$28; labseries.com]

6. Topo Designs Global Travel Bag 40L

For the organized jet-setter in your friend group, the Global Travel bag is a slam dunk. It has a designated pocket for almost everything, including an expandable side water bottle pouch, an external laptop sleeve, and multiple mesh pockets on the inside. The carry-on compliant suitcase is made of recycled nylon and has three different options for carrying (backpack straps, shoulder strap, and grab handles).

[$229; topodesigns.com]

7. Ralph Lauren RRL Playing Cards

In today’s tech-obsessed world, it’s refreshing (and fun) to sit down for an old-fashioned game of cards. Every guy can be prepared for analog gaming at a moment’s notice with Ralph Lauren’s vintage-inspired deck. The handsome pocket-sized cards are decorated with graphics inspired by Ralph’s sprawling Double RL Ranch in Colorado’s San Juan mountains.

[$45; ralphlauren.com]

8. Timex Expedition North Field Post Solar 41mm Watch

This Timex watch eliminates the need for battery changes—it utilizes a solar-powered movement that can last up to four months between charges. As you’d expect given its military roots, the Expedition North Field Post 41 is also built to be dependable: It features 100-meter water resistance, durable anti-reflective sapphire crystal over the dial, and glow-in-the-dark hand and dial markings for increased legibility in low-light conditions.

[$159; timex.com]

9. Takeya 40oz Originals Insulated Water Bottle

A water bottle isn’t a sexy gift, but it’s a highly useful item that nearly everyone will appreciate. If you want to give one this year, make it a Takeya. This vacuum-insulated bottle is constructed with food-grade stainless steel and features a double-wall design that keeps liquids piping hot for 12 hours and cold drinks cold for an entire day—all without annoying condensation collecting on the outside. The spout lid is also leakproof, so you can feel confident about throwing it in a pack.

[$40; takeyausa.com]

10. Acebeam P15 EDC Tactical Light

Acebeam, one of the leading makers of flashlights, ingeniously combines characteristics of both tactical and EDC lights with the P15. The palm-sized flashlight is built tough with a water- and impact-resistant aluminum alloy housing, it puts out up to 1,700 lumens, and it can illuminate up to 1,000 feet ahead when switched to full power mode.

[$115; acebeam.com]

11. 5.11 EDT Pry

The EDT Pry is the ideal keychain-ready multitool—it’s lightweight, crafted with solid stainless steel for durability, and comes with its own micro carabiner for easy attachment on a keyring (or elsewhere). Don’t let the tiny size of this pry accessory fool you; it can do a lot. In addition to its prying function, the tip can double as a flathead screwdriver, and the design also includes a bottle opener and a quarter-inch bit driver for standard hex bits. Small grooves on the side help fingers keep a secure grip.

[$13; 511tactical.com]

12. El Guapo All the Bitters Pack

Stock up your buddy’s bar cart with El Guapo’s All the Bitters Pack, which contains 11 wild and wonderful flavors, like Crawfish Boil and Cuban Sour Orange. Hand-crafted in New Orleans, these bitters are tasty enough to stand on their own as a zero-proof cocktail, which makes this gift a safe bet even for those partaking in sober January.

[$198; elguapobitters.com]

