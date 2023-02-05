Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Women

This article was produced in partnership with Pandora

If you’re under the wire to buy a Valentine’s Day gift for your girlfriend, fiancée, or wife, you’ve come to the right place. Even though you waited until the last minute, it doesn’t mean you have to compromise on selecting a great gift. If you’re on the lookout for amazing jewelry, you can wrap up a heartfelt gift from Pandora that captures how unique your connection really is. And, with in-store pickup options and next-day shipping, you don’t have to sweat if you procrastinated. Along with gorgeous, glimmering necklaces, earrings, bracelets, charms, and more, we’ve also curated a top-notch list of digital gift ideas, online subscriptions, and items with next- or two-day shipping. Shop the list below for our favorite last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts.

1. Pandora Moments Radiant Heart & Floating Stone Charm in Rose Gold

We’re going to bet this stunning charm is what her heart desires come February 14. A gift from Pandora celebrates all the ways you love and understand each other, and this trinket is the perfect representation. The design depicts the joining of two hands to make a heart, and the charm is hand-finished in 14K rose gold plating. To add more visual intrigue, the 3D open heart holds a heart-shaped-faceted cubic zirconia within. This is a welcome addition to a collection of charms on any Pandora Moments bracelet (from $60), or as a standalone dangler. This piece is also available in gold-plated ($85) and sterling silver ($60) finishes.

2. Pandora Moments Two-tone Key & Sliding Heart Dangle Charm

Turn on the charm with this 14K rose gold-plated key bauble accessorized with a sterling silver heart that slides up and down the blade of the key, which has notches and teeth just like the real deal. The engraved message reads “The key to happiness,” and the key even dangles on a heart-shaped cut-out.

3. Hulu $50 Gift Card

She’s been dropping hints she wants to watch Fleishman Is in Trouble and The Bear, so why not get her a Hulu gift card. She can stream these shows, plus countless other movies and documentaries to her heart’s content? Delivered via email, she’ll be thrilled for a cozy night in with you and some amazing entertainment. P.S. $25 Hulu gift cards and $100 Hulu gift cards are also available for purchase.

4. Caviar Gift Delivery

If she would love a fine-dining experience from the comfort of her couch, a gift delivery from Caviar is the way to go. You can order from its MICHELIN-rated collection with nearly 900 restaurants across the country in New York City, Chicago, California, and more (check to make sure you’re in a delivery area). After you’ve selected the perfect 1- or 2-MICHELIN-Star, “Bib Gourmand,” or “Michelin Recommended” restaurant, you can add a digital card and note. This is a particularly great gift for those in long-distance relationships, if you’ll be out of town on Valentine’s Day, or just want to surprise your significant other. Worth noting: Recipients do not need a Caviar account (but you will) and they’ll find out about their gift 10 to 15 minutes before the food is delivered, so make sure they’re home…

5. Crane & Canopy Gift Card

If she cherishes time spent at home, a gift card to this home goods brand (think bedding, bath goods, and decor) is sure to please. The gift card will be emailed to you after you place your order, then you can print or email it. Two words: Plush towels (from $8).

6. Nolah Bamboo Throw

Get cozy with your better half with this throw. It has a fleece-like feel while still being smooth and breathable. As a bonus, bamboo has naturally hypoallergenic and temperature-regulating properties to ensure you and your Valentine stay comfortable on the couch all night long.

7. Uncommon Goods Uncommon Experiences

For Valentine’s Day this year, give you and your significant other the chance to bond over a fun virtual class. There’s something for everyone: Bloody Mary Mixology ($67), Chocolate & Coffee Tasting ($95), and Date Night Painting ($75). To ramp up the romance, spring for Aphrodisiac Cooking for Two ($25), Romantic Mapmaking: Chart a Love Story ($110), or Amorous Arcana: Valentine’s Tarot (from $25). When booking, you can pick a virtual class on the date of your choosing (rescheduling is available up to 48 hours in advance).

8. Pandora Timeless Red Heart Stud Earrings

She can instantly upgrade any outfit with these heart-shaped stud earrings. Red man-made crystals are cradled in a sterling silver three-prong setting. If you’re feeling generous, add on the Sparkling Heart Halo Pendant Collier Necklace ($95) featured below or the Elevated Red Heart Ring ($85) and she’s sure to be the source of envy among friends.

9. Pandora Timeless Sparkling Heart Halo Pendant Collier Necklace

We love how this necklace pairs with the matching Red Heart Stud Earrings from the Pandora Timeless collection, but is also a chic standalone piece. Like the earrings, it features a heart-shaped red man-made crystal, only it’s fixed to a sterling silver chain. Even better, she can adjust the chain to two different lengths to wear with different necklines. The red pendant is surrounded by pavé along both sides—a classic design for a timeless love.

10. Goldbelly Monthly Subscriptions

Epicures will rejoice in a monthly delivery from Goldbelly that shows you pay attention to her taste preferences, whether she’s all about cookies ($50 a month), supporting New York City restaurants $85 a month), or licking barbecue sauce off her fingers with a monthly assortment ($100 a month). The Best of Goldbelly Monthly ($85 a month) is also a great option if she likes a little bit of everything. Note: Each box serves up to eight people and since shipping times vary, you may want to mention in a handwritten Valentine’s Day card that she can look forward to treats galore with her very own curated selection of monthly standouts. If you waited until the eleventh hour, you can also click the “send as e-gift” button. Once you place the order, the recipient will receive an email to choose their preferred delivery date.

11. Pandora Moments Radiant Open Heart Charm

A heart is an excellent way to encapsulate the ethos of your love story, especially one that’s as stunning as the Radiant Open Heart Charm. Hand-finished in sterling silver and showcasing a modern 3D effect, this trinket marks two souls becoming one. This is great if she prefers things on the smaller side (this charm is more compact than the Radiant Heart & Floating Stone Charm). She can add it to any Pandora Moments bracelet.

12. Tinggly Experience Gift for Couples

Has your wife been hinting she wants to get away for a while? Tinggly bills itself as “an experiential gifting company” and lets you email an e-voucher good for planning hotel stays and excursions (surf lessons in Hawaii? Yes, please!) in 100+ countries around the world. Choose from experiences for two like “Taste the World” ($152) or “Be my Valentine” ($110). Oh, and if you have more than a few hours to spare, instead of email delivery, opt for your beloved’s gift to be mailed in a handsomely packaged box in two-to-five business days depending on where it’s being shipped.

13. Pandora Moments Frosted Red Murano Glass & Hearts Charm

We love how this gift commemorates what makes your relationship special with its own set of standout qualities. For one, the Frosted Red Murano Glass & Hearts Charm boasts a sterling silver core covered with 24K solid gold foil. This design creates a warm glow through the frosted red Murano glass that’s sure to make her feel adored. The multidimensional cut-out hearts reflect how love radiates into the world. Safe to say, she’ll proudly wear this on her Pandora Moments bracelet for years to come.

14. Pandora Moments Studded Chain Bracelet

Speaking of that Pandora Moments bracelet, your partner is sure to swoon with the new Pandora Moments Studded Chain Bracelet. A lovely update to the Pandora Moments portfolio, the bracelet is hand-finished in sterling silver and makes a subtle statement with a textured chain and heart-shaped clasp with an infinity symbol detail. FYI: A maximum of 14 to 18 charms, dangle charms, or pendants can be fastened to the three sections of this bracelet, which is divided by two elegant threaders.

