There’s no getting around it: Yard work can be a pain. Mowing, trimming, edging, clipping, sweeping—the list of backyard chores goes on and on. If you’re looking for a great backyard shortcut, a leaf blower deserves a spot in your shed. Don’t let their bad reputation for being loud and spewing noxious fumes scare you away—leaf blower technology has come a long way in the past few years.

While those original gas-powered leaf blowers are available—and still great for larger properties—there are lots of quieter options to consider. This includes both electric and battery-powered, corded and cordless blowers. Not to mention, you can choose between handheld, backpack-style, and wheeled options. Before you reach for that rake, save time and reclaim your weekend with one of these top-rated leaf blower models from brands like Stihl, Toro, EGO Power+, Worx, and more.

Leaf Blower Guide 2022: Top Models to Get Your Yard in Shape

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!