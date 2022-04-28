1. Stihl BR 350 Get It

If you have a significant amount of land that requires clearing, this backpack blower from Stihl is a great option. Not only will it save your arms from tiring out, but the powerful gas motor blasts large debris with an air volume of 436 cubic feet per minute (CFM) and max air velocity of 201 mph. Additionally, this Stihl leaf blower has reduced emissions and incorporates anti-vibration technology for an improved operator experience.

[$380; stihlusa.com]

