2. Toro PowerJet F700 Leaf Blower Get It

The PowerJet F700 can blast air at 140 mph and move an air volume of up to 725 CFM, so leaves won’t stand a chance. While the cord will keep you tethered to an outlet, it’s one of the most affordable options you can find for backyard maintenance.

[$65; toro.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!