3. Worx Turbine 800 Electric Leaf Blower

Take one look at the Worx Turbine 800 and you can see it’s a beast of a blower. The turbine fan blows air at an impressive 800 CFM, while the variable speed control allows you to adjust the power to match the task at hand. The smaller handle is a bit of a drawback, but this corded electric option delivers serious power at an affordable price. 

[$90; worx.com]  

