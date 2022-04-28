4. EGO Power+ LB6504 650 CFM Blower Get It

Being tethered to an outlet and dealing with extension cords can be cumbersome, which makes this cordless, battery-powered leaf blower such a great solution. With roughly 90 minutes of run-time (15 minutes on Turbo mode), it stores plenty of juice for nearly any backyard job. The variable speed control dial ranges from 225–500 CFM, while turbo increases power to 650 CFM for dispatching larger debris.

[$269; amazon.com]

