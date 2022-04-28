5. Ryobi 40-Volt Brushless Jet Fan Leaf Blower Get It

This leaf blower from Ryobi does the job without the noise, fumes, or tangled cords. The variable speed trigger helps maintain control for small spaces, while a turbo button delivers air at 550 CFM. In addition to its respectable cordless power, it only emits approximately 59dB of sound, which makes it one of the quietest blowers on the market.

[$158; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!