6. Black + Decker 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower, Leaf Vacuum, Mulcher Get It

With three tools in one, this handheld blower from Black + Decker offers everything you need to maintain a tidy yard. You can easily switch between a corded leaf blower, leaf vacuum, or mulcher—the ultimate choice for maximum versatility. The backpack is comfortable to wear and easy to empty, while the powerful motor blasts air at up to 250 mph and 400 CFM, so it’s ideal for fast and effective clearing.

[$89; amazon.com]

