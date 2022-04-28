7. Husqvarna 125BVx Get It

Gas-powered and ready to tackle any backyard job, this leaf blower from Husqvarna comes with several handy features. You can attach a vacuum for collecting leaves, while its mulching function reduces leaf material to increase bag capacity. It blows air at 425 CFM and is ergonomically constructed with an in-line design for ease of use and a soft-grip handle to reduce stress on your wrists and arms.

[$230; husqvarna.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!