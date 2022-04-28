8. Champion Power Equipment 224cc 4-Stroke Gas Powered Walk Behind Blower Get It

Heavy-duty jobs require heavy-duty equipment. If you’re working on larger properties or ranches, this powerful walk-behind blower from Champion is a worthy upgrade. The gas-powered 224cc motor can generate an incredible 1300 CFM—controlled by a handy adjustable throttle near the push-bar. The wind vane is also adjustable to three different positions, while the castered front wheel allows for easy maneuvering.

[$499; homedepot.com]

