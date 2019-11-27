Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you’re in the market for a new phone this holiday season, have we got a deal for you. Buy a new Samsung Galaxy Note10, and AT&T will give you a

free Samsung TV

. This deal is good when you purchase a Galaxy Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G phone on an installment plan, and sign up for an eligible AT&T unlimited plan.

This is an amazing offer. Everyone wants a new phone, and especially for the holidays. So buy a new Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G from AT&T, and you’ll receive a promo code good for up to $500 on a Samsung television. This deal is valid until 6pm PT on December 6 only. So hurry!

There’s no better time to pick up a new phone than right now—just in time for the holidays. All the Samsung Galaxy Note10s are amazing devices, bringing the entire world right to your fingertips. Just sign up for a qualifying AT&T unlimited plan like the Unlimited Extra, Elite, or Premium, and you’ll get a code good for $500 off your purchase of a new Samsung TV at samsung.com.

You can even convert your Cricket and AT&T Prepaid plan to one of the qualifying AT&T Unlimited services, and the code is yours. Just buy a qualifying, in-stock Samsung product from AT&T within 30 days. But you’ve got to buy your new Samsung Galaxy Note10 by December 6.

Of course, there are certain exceptions. For example, this deal is only valid with a purchase completed online by December 6, and you’ll need to add a new line—upgrades aren’t eligible. So make sure you read the fine print before you buy, to make sure you qualify. But still, this is an amazing deal you shouldn’t pass up.

Samsung phones are among the most reliable on the market—and the Galaxy Note10s are the top-of-the-line, phenomenal devices. And, the AT&T wireless network is great. Most anywhere you travel, your wireless phone and data service will be covered.

Are you ready to unlock a whole new world of fast, reliable wireless communication—AND get a free Samsung TV? Buy a new Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G on an installment plan at AT&T before December 6 and sign up for an eligible AT&T unlimited plan, and you’ll qualify for a $500 promo code to use toward a new Samsung TV.

Check out AT&T for details.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!