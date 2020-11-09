Leatherman Has a Multitool for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List

This article was produced in partnership with Leatherman.

Sometimes adventures—and everyday life—follow Murphy’s Law: Anything that can go wrong, will. But one mishap doesn’t have to derail your camping weekend or your commute. With a good multitool in your arsenal, you can handle quick repairs and hands-on tasks with ease (and without carrying an entire toolbox). For that, turn to Leatherman. Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1983, the company has manufactured durable, feature-packed multitools for decades.

Leatherman offers a wide range of tools, and with their 25-year limited warranty and rugged construction, they make excellent gifts for anyone on your list. To power through your holiday shopping, read on for the Leatherman multitools that make great picks for anglers, DIY fanatics, and more.

Best for Hikers

The FREE K2, part of Leatherman’s new FREE line, makes a great addition to any hiker’s pack. It’s lightweight and features eight useful tools, but the real standout is the heavy-duty 3.3-inch knife. It’ll make quick work of everything from cutting wood shavings for a campfire to divvying up a Clif bar. Better yet, like the rest of the FREE line, the K2 is made with all-new “magnetic architecture” technology, which makes each tool easy to open with one hand.

Best for DIY-ers

Another highlight in Leatherman’s FREE line, the FREE P4 offers a deep well of tools to help you tackle nearly any job around the house. It packs in pliers, wirecutters, serrated and smooth knives, an electrical crimper, scissors, and more all into one implement. Like the K2 above, it utilizes magnetic architecture for easy opening, and the internal locking system provides haptic feedback so you know when the tool you want is ready to use.

Best for Anglers

One thing that’s hard to get right in a multitool? Scissors. Fortunately, the Leatherman Micra is a winner in that department: Its spring-action scissors are a cinch to use (they open up like a pair of pliers would in other multitools) and they provide plenty of leverage thanks to their large handles. They’re great for snipping fishing lines, and the Micra’s small size makes it easy to throw in a tackle box or attach to a keychain.

Best for Backcountry Adventurers

The Signal is built for heading into the wild. With tools like a fire-starting ferro rod, hammer, saw, one-handed knife blade, and customizable bit driver, it’s an ideal companion for setting up camp, cutting up kindling, or keeping your gear in shape. It’s DLC-coated for excellent durability, and at just 7.5 ounces, it won’t weigh down your pack, either.

Best for First Responders

Leatherman designed the Raptor with input from special operations medics, EMTs, and firefighters to create the ultimate multitool for first responders. The folding stainless-steel shears are built for getting out of sticky situations, and it includes helpful tools like a strap cutter, ring cutter, and a carbide glass breaker—the kinds of things you hope you’ll never have to use, but you’ll be glad to have if you get into trouble.

