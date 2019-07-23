Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you’re on the hunt for a sturdy and dependable notebook laptop that will let you surf the net, watch movies and videos, and tackle light-duty projects—and not carve a chunk out of your budget—check out this amazing one-day laptop flash sale on the Lenovo Chromebook N22. It’s on sale today only at Woot! for just $99.

Woot is THE online destination for scoring great deals on tech, gear, home and kitchen, and more. Its one-day deals are legendary. It’s all top-notch gear, sold by an affiliate of Amazon—so you can depend on its quality and customer service. And if you’re a Prime member, you get all the perks of that service, too, like free shipping.

So What’s The Deal?

The Lenovo N22 is a lightweight (2.8 pounds) and thin 11.6-inch Chromebook that’s perfect for school and travel. Even though it’s just 22mm thick, its got a high-definition touchscreen, and Intel N3060 Dual-Core 1.6GHz Braswell processor, and runs using Chrome OS. It updates automatically.

The 11.6-inch HD screen is an LED-backlit IPS touchscreen display, with 1366 x 768 resolution. So it showcases movies and games in stunning clarity with integrated Intel HD graphics.

It sports an eMMC 16GB solid-state drive for zippy performance, and 4GB DDR3 memory for multitasking power. You wirelessly connect to a Wi-Fi signal or hotspot with a built-in 802.11ac wireless connection, and easily link with other Bluetooth-enabled devices. And with up to 10 hours of battery life, you can get it all done on the go.

It’s got a long list of heavy-duty features, including reinforcement around its ports and hinges, anti-peel keys, a sealed touchpad, and a water-resistant keyboard. The N22 is drop resistant, too. It’s built to withstand bumps and drops from up to 70 cm. Plus, a non-slip texture hides wear and tear while helping you maintain your grip.

So be sure and head over to Woot today and pick up this Chromebook. This deal only lasts until supplies last—which, at this price, won’t be long! Or, if you’re lucky, until midnight tonight CST.

