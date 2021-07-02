For an overnight SUP trip, think lean, light, and versatile gear that goes the distance without weighing you down. Here are some of our favorite pieces of SUP gear you need to outfit your rig.

There’s little difference between most inflatable touring SUPs—and then there’s Red Paddle Co., the British import that’s cracked the length-to-rigidity code with fused double-layer coating and fiberglass stiffening battens that slide in along the rails of its 12’6″ Voyager ($1,649; redpaddleco.com). Updates for 2021 include shorter twin fins that make loading down this unexpectedly lightweight (24.2-lb) board’s dozen rigging points easier on shore.

They also provide better rear stability on the water, paired with an innovative V-hull that keeps the narrower nose breaking water, tracking straight across current.

Keeping feet comfy and connected is key. I paired a .5mm neoprene NRS HydroSkin Wetsock ($29; nrs.com) with the snug and capable Chaco Torrent Pro water shoe ($100; chacos.com) to quickly combat any cold and wet immersion.

The stretchy yet tough 5.11 Range Ready Merino Wool Short Sleeve ($69; 511tactical.com) base dried out fast and (thankfully) resisted odor to do double duty off the river, while a lighter Howler Brothers Gaucho Snapshirt ($89; howlerbros.com), with its vented, mesh-lined back yoke, kept the afternoon sun from overheating.

The waterproof zip-top access of Red Paddle Co.’s SUP Deck Bag ($149; redpaddleco.com) made for quick reaches of daily on-water items, versus camp items stuffed in its 60-liter Waterproof Roll Top Dry Bag ($69; redpaddleco.com).

With extra rigging points and pockets, hydration essentials stowed easy: between a Hydrapak Shape-Shift 3L bladder ($38; hydrapak.com) lashed atop the load, and the Klean Kanteen Insulated TKWide 16oz ($29;

kleankanteen.com), which went from coffee mug to leakproof water bottle, without any lasting campfire flavors.

