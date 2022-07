Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak GET IT!

Plan a kayaking trip and make sure you got this inflatable kayak with you. It’s durable and super convenient since you don’t have to lug around a giant solid kayak with you on the trip out to the woods.

Get It: Pick up the Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak at 31% off at Amazon!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!