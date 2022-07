Solo Stove Roasting Sticks and Fire Pit Poker GET IT!

Pick these up so you can roast some marshmallows or whatnot over the firepit when you guys are hanging out. And you can poke at the wood to get a better burn going.

Get It: Pick up the Solo Stove Roasting Sticks and Fire Pit Poker at 31% off at Amazon!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!