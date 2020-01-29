Looking for Fun Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Guy? Try Touch of Modern

BruMate Hopsulator Trio 3-In-1 GET IT!

If your guy loves to take his beer on-the-go, you’ve got to give him a BruMate. The unique vacuum-sealed insulation process keeps beer amazingly cold for hours. There are various sizes and styles. But we love our Hopsulator Trio. It fits 12-ounce cans, tallboys, and even does triple-duty as a pint-sized vessel.

Crafted with double-walled stainless steel, it features an extra copper layer to keep your beverage over 20x’s colder than a standard neoprene koozie.

Get It: Save 20% on the BruMate Hopsulator Trio ($20; was $25) at Touch of Modern

