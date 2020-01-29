Looking for Fun Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Guy? Try Touch of Modern

Smacircle S1 Foldable E-Bike GET IT!

Transform your mundane commute into an entertaining transit experience. Featuring a lightweight carbon fiber frame and unique design, the S1 can be folded up in five simple steps to fit into a small backpack and carried wherever and whenever.

It comes with a dedicated mobile app that allows you to lock and unlock the S1, control its speed, and check the mileage and battery life. The 36V lithium-ion battery is built into the seat and can take you up to 13 miles on a single 3-hour charge.

Get It: Save 12% on the Smacircle S1 Foldable E-Bike ($1,250; was $1,4900) at Touch of Modern

