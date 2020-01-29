Looking for Fun Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Guy? Try Touch of Modern

The Munro’s Ledaig 20-Year Scotch GET IT!

An alternative for those looking to explore island whiskies outside of Islay, Ledaig is a competitor for peat monsters such as Laphroaig and Lagavulin. The Munro’s cask strength single malt is aged 20 years and non-chill filtered. It has a rounded, sweet flavor with a smokey, peaty finish.

A Touch of Modern exclusive, this is the first time this scotch has been offered in the United States.

Get It: Save 20% on The Munro’s Ledaig ($160; was $200) at Touch of Modern

