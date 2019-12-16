Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Still behind in your holiday gifting? Never fear: You can order from Amazon and still have your gift delivered in time for the holidays! Amazon’s deadline for standard ground shipping is Wednesday, December 18 for US destinations. So don’t wait. Order this top-rated set of Dalstrong Gladiator Series kitchen knives today. It’s $101 off if you order it now. This might be the best Amazon holiday gift we’ve found so far!

Anyone would love to get this astonishingly beautiful set of kitchen knives under their holiday tree. These blades are engineered to perfection and hand-polished to a satin finish. Precision-forged of high-carbon ThyssenKrupp German steel, they’re tapered for superior hardness and flexibility. And they’re guaranteed for life. That’s why Dalstrong is one of the most popular names in knives among chefs these days.

This Dalstrong Gladiator Series Set ($299; was $400) is one of the top-rated knife sets on Amazon. At 25 percent off, it’s the ideal gift for any foodie, amateur or aspiring. Order it now, before Wednesday the 18th, and it will arrive in time for the holiday.

Pristine Steel

This eight-piece set is almost as pleasing to look at as it is to use. Ergonomic, ambidextrous, and triple-riveted, the imported black pakkawood handles have a grip that ensures comfort and maneuverability. Laminated and polished, they’re perfect for busy kitchens.

These knives are perfectly balanced with a satisfying heft. They’ll handle everything from heavy-duty cuts to delicate detail work. They even have a stainless steel end cap for balance.

Hand sharpened 16-18 degrees per side, the Dalstrong chef knife is a high-performance kitchen workhorse. You’ll get ultra-thin slicing and dicing with minimal effort, maintenance, or clean up required. With added chromium for stain resistance and a polished spine to facilitate a comfortable grip.

Dalstrong knives are among the best value in kitchenware. You could easily spend hundreds more on top-notch kitchen steel—or you could spend far less. And you will get what you pay for, every time.

If you can afford top-quality Japanese kitchen knives, by all means—go for it! But if you’re like us, you prefer to be a little bit smarter with your purchases. This Dalstrong Gladiator Series Kitchen Knife Set is the perfect balance between the lifelong quality you can trust and the affordable value you want.

If you’re looking for the best Amazon holiday gift, check out this Dalstrong kitchen knife set. It’ll make the perfect Christmas gift.

Get It: Order this Dalstrong Gladiator Series 8-piece Kitchen Knife Set ($299; was $400) before Wednesday December 18 at Amazon

