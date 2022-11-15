Range anxiety hits immediately the first time I check the Lucid Air’s svelte digital gauge cluster. Never mind that I’m sitting in the longest-range EV on the market today, which shows only 392 miles until empty if Lucid’s onboard estimate proves accurate. I have a road trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas planned tomorrow, a bold test of the Air’s capabilities but also a chance to check out the best overlanding builds at SEMA.

Lucid Air: Luxury, Performance, and Industry-Leading Range

Talk about contrasts. Lucid made waves last year by earning an EPA range estimate of 520 miles, the best of any production EV—ever. But I got my hands on an Air in Grand Touring Performance trim, which sacrificed a few miles of distance in favor of a stunning 1,050 horsepower, making it the most powerful EV on the market in addition to a Tesla-smashing 446 miles of range.

The Air GTP is the fastest car I’ve ever driven, bar none. With the traction control set turned down (or off completely), a sprint to 60 miles per hour flies by before my eyes can refocus after a gut-wrenching blast of instantaneously available torque. Throw in a unique “post-luxury” design ethos highlighted by premium materials at every touch point, and the Air is also quite possibly the most comfortable car I’ve ever driven: My Air arrived with a two-tone Tahoe interior color scheme complete with ventilated, massaging seats featuring electronically adjustable bolsters.

The ubiquitous skateboard battery layout employed by most EV manufacturers often supports a smooth, futuristic ride quality; keeps vibration to a minimum; and even produces moderately impressive handling thanks to a low center of gravity. But Lucid CTO Peter Rawlinson didn’t just serve as vehicle engineer for the Tesla Model S. Know-how from a stint as chief engineer at Lotus shines through while hauling the 5,236-pound Air GTP through canyons, too.