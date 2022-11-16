10. BabyBjörn Baby Carrier Harmony Get It

BabyBjörn has garnered name recognition the world over, and its products just keep getting better. Improving upon the classic harness, Baby Carrier Harmony gives you the freedom to keep your child close while keeping your hands free. You can cradle your newborn to your chest. Then, at around 5 months, you can choose between having them face out or in against your chest. And, at 12 months, you can rest them against your back. (Note: Only position your child on your back at 12 months, as there’s little chance for surveillance. The Baby Carrier Harmony can be used for children up to 3 years old that are 7 to 40 lbs and 21 to 39″ tall.)

It’s ergonomically designed to support your newborn’s weight, which is crucial in the early stages when keeping their head upright and neck supported is necessary. The carrier offers three head support positions that can be adjusted and even folded down using snaps. Moreover, leg-position zips can be opened and closed to adjust the seat width and ensure your newborn’s legs fit snugly. There are even leg straps you can attach for babies lighter than 10 lbs to ensure they can’t slip through. (Feel good knowing Baby Carrier Harmony has been given the green light by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute, too.)

To keep the system from digging or pinching your body—you do have a squirming baby tethered to you, after all—you can adjust the height of the waist/hip belt (higher for newborns), as well as the padded shoulder straps and back yoke. The polyester 3D mesh is highly breathable and dissipates heat buildup, while holding its shape well, even after machine washing. The interior is a 3D jersey blend that’s smooth, stretchy, and supremely soft for baby.

Pro tip: Open the front completely to lift a sleeping baby against your chest out without waking them, and refer to the BabyBjörn manual for tips and tricks on setups, tweaks, and removal in each position.

[$239.99; babybjorn.com]

